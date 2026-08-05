California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,341 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Rubrik worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 64.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 146,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 37.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,372 shares of the company's stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 160.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 82,139 shares of the company's stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the first quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $16,809,393.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,467,965.44. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $284,458.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 113,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,470.73. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 292,042 shares of company stock valued at $24,379,821 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rubrik from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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