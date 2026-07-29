California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,499 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 10,802 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Lockheed Martin worth $196,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $62,429,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 194.2% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 94,093 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $56,869,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $581.63 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $412.55 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.11. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $525.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin’s second-quarter performance remains a key catalyst: revenue increased 11% to approximately $20.1 billion, free cash flow recovered to $2.9 billion, backlog reached a record $230 billion and management raised its full-year outlook. The Missiles and Fire Control segment was particularly strong, with revenue up 19% and profit up 24%. Lockheed Martin: Missiles Make Valuation Attractive Again

Lockheed Martin’s second-quarter performance remains a key catalyst: revenue increased 11% to approximately $20.1 billion, free cash flow recovered to $2.9 billion, backlog reached a record $230 billion and management raised its full-year outlook. The Missiles and Fire Control segment was particularly strong, with revenue up 19% and profit up 24%. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see missile-production expansion for PAC-3 MSE, THAAD and PrSM as major growth drivers. L3Harris announced frameworks with the Department of War and Lockheed Martin to support a substantial increase in PAC-3 production and quadruple THAAD propulsion capacity, potentially improving future order visibility. L3Harris Signs Transformational Agreement to Drastically Increase Production for PAC-3 MSE

Analysts see missile-production expansion for PAC-3 MSE, THAAD and PrSM as major growth drivers. L3Harris announced frameworks with the Department of War and Lockheed Martin to support a substantial increase in PAC-3 production and quadruple THAAD propulsion capacity, potentially improving future order visibility. Positive Sentiment: Heightened defense budgets, geopolitical tensions and NATO members’ efforts to increase military spending are strengthening the demand outlook for Lockheed Martin’s aircraft, missile and defense systems. The company is also reportedly building weapons ahead of Pentagon orders, positioning it to respond more quickly to replenishment needs. Lockheed Martin: Flying High On Heightened Defense Spending

Heightened defense budgets, geopolitical tensions and NATO members’ efforts to increase military spending are strengthening the demand outlook for Lockheed Martin’s aircraft, missile and defense systems. The company is also reportedly building weapons ahead of Pentagon orders, positioning it to respond more quickly to replenishment needs. Positive Sentiment: At the Farnborough Airshow, Lockheed unveiled MORFIUS X-Rotor, a reusable airborne counter-drone system that uses high-power microwaves to disable groups of small unmanned aircraft. The technology addresses growing military demand for lower-cost defenses against drone swarms. Tech Weekly: Tesla under strain, Lockheed innovates drone fighter

At the Farnborough Airshow, Lockheed unveiled MORFIUS X-Rotor, a reusable airborne counter-drone system that uses high-power microwaves to disable groups of small unmanned aircraft. The technology addresses growing military demand for lower-cost defenses against drone swarms. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted strong investor attention and favorable value-oriented characteristics, while other analysis upgraded LMT to Buy. However, the stock’s valuation and the need for significant capital investment to expand production remain considerations for investors.

Zacks highlighted strong investor attention and favorable value-oriented characteristics, while other analysis upgraded LMT to Buy. However, the stock’s valuation and the need for significant capital investment to expand production remain considerations for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Western defense companies are seeking production lessons and partnerships with Ukrainian firms, potentially benefiting Lockheed Martin’s manufacturing agility, although the financial impact is not yet quantified. Western defense companies are looking to Ukrainian firms for lessons on how to build in wartime conditions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $626.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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