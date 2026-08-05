California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 15,853 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,361 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Autoliv worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Autoliv by 3,361.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,591 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,465 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 89,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Autoliv by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,497 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,548,910.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,000. This represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group boosted their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autoliv to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $124.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $132.17.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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