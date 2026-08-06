California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,760 Shares of NewMarket Corporation $NEU

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of NewMarket worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NewMarket alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 100.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1,442.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $880.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NewMarket Corporation has a 1-year low of $580.03 and a 1-year high of $900.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $794.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.28.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $14.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $747.09 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEU. Weiss Ratings upgraded NewMarket from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewMarket from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on NewMarket

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider NewMarket, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NewMarket wasn't on the list.

While NewMarket currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here