California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 23,477 Shares of SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,039 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of SouthState Bank worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $125,940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 269.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,079 shares of the company's stock worth $120,530,000 after buying an additional 889,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company's stock worth $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 672,721 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 728,548 shares of the company's stock worth $67,405,000 after acquiring an additional 565,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,631,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.71.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $672.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState Bank Corporation will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from SouthState Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. SouthState Bank's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SouthState Bank from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SouthState Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SouthState Bank from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of SouthState Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank Profile

SouthState Bank NYSE: SSB is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

See Also

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