California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 25,205 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,410,703.80. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,250,674.20. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 85,221 shares of company stock worth $6,339,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

See Also

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