California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Aon plc $AON

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,973 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of AON worth $99,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total value of $725,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,958.20. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $404.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Stock Down 1.3%

AON stock opened at $376.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $304.59 and a 1-year high of $382.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.76. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

Key AON News

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying growth and profitability remained healthy. Aon reported second-quarter earnings of $3.81 per share, above the $3.77–$3.80 consensus range and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Total revenue increased 2% year over year, organic revenue grew 5%, and operating margins expanded. Aon Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Aon reported second-quarter earnings of $3.81 per share, above the $3.77–$3.80 consensus range and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Total revenue increased 2% year over year, organic revenue grew 5%, and operating margins expanded. Positive Sentiment: Commercial risk management and new business wins supported results. Strong client retention, organic growth and demand for commercial risk solutions helped offset softer-than-expected reported revenue. The performance suggests Aon continues to benefit from pricing, account expansion and resilient demand for insurance and risk advisory services. Aon quarterly profit jumps on commercial risk management strength

Strong client retention, organic growth and demand for commercial risk solutions helped offset softer-than-expected reported revenue. The performance suggests Aon continues to benefit from pricing, account expansion and resilient demand for insurance and risk advisory services. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and shareholder returns remain supportive. Several analysts recently raised their price targets, and the average target cited by MarketBeat is $404.56 versus recent trading levels. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82, equivalent to a $3.28 annualized payout and an approximately 0.9% yield.

Several analysts recently raised their price targets, and the average target cited by MarketBeat is $404.56 versus recent trading levels. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82, equivalent to a $3.28 annualized payout and an approximately 0.9% yield. Neutral Sentiment: Aon launched an AI Risk Diagnostic. The new offering could create opportunities in the expanding market for artificial-intelligence risk consulting, although its near-term financial contribution is not yet clear. Aon launches AI Risk Diagnostic

The new offering could create opportunities in the expanding market for artificial-intelligence risk consulting, although its near-term financial contribution is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations. Quarterly revenue was $4.25 billion versus the $4.28 billion consensus estimate. With the earnings beat only slightly above forecasts, investors may view the results as good but not strong enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation near its 52-week high.

Quarterly revenue was $4.25 billion versus the $4.28 billion consensus estimate. With the earnings beat only slightly above forecasts, investors may view the results as good but not strong enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation near its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a minor cautionary signal. General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares for approximately $725,500, reducing his holdings by 12.7%. The transaction is small relative to Aon’s market value and does not necessarily indicate a change in business outlook. Darren Zeidel Sells AON Shares

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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