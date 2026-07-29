California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,686 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 50,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Qualcomm worth $211,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $222.77.

View Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $202.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.13. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The stock has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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