California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 35,013 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Texas Instruments worth $265,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,184,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,601 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,013,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,588,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TXN opened at $277.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $300.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 86.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 13,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $3,822,653.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,999.75. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,260 shares of company stock worth $40,501,461. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $308.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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