California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in American Express Company $AXP

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,577 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 28,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of American Express worth $250,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,139 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AXP opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $333.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.35. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on American Express in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $372.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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