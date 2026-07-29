California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 27,023 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $169,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,089,803,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,133 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,845 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 61.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,661 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $419,065,000 after purchasing an additional 752,461 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.5%

COF stock opened at $212.31 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day moving average is $199.56. The firm has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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