California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,005,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 201,827 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Pfizer worth $252,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,481,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,986,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

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Pfizer Stock Up 2.3%

PFE stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Pfizer to beat second-quarter earnings estimates, supported by favorable earnings expectations and improving revenue trends. The prospect of another earnings surprise may be encouraging investors ahead of the report. Pfizer Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Pfizer to beat second-quarter earnings estimates, supported by favorable earnings expectations and improving revenue trends. The prospect of another earnings surprise may be encouraging investors ahead of the report. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating the tablet formulation of ibuzatrelvir, an antiviral candidate. While early-stage data do not establish commercial success, the update represents progress in Pfizer’s pipeline and could support longer-term growth expectations. Pfizer Fine Tunes Ibuzatrelvir Tablet

Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating the tablet formulation of ibuzatrelvir, an antiviral candidate. While early-stage data do not establish commercial success, the update represents progress in Pfizer’s pipeline and could support longer-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: The FDA’s priority review of TALZENNA in combination with XTANDI for an earlier prostate-cancer setting could expand Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Investors may view the opportunity as a potential offset to declining legacy and COVID-related products. FDA Priority Review of TALZENNA

The FDA’s priority review of TALZENNA in combination with XTANDI for an earlier prostate-cancer setting could expand Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Investors may view the opportunity as a potential offset to declining legacy and COVID-related products. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries highlighted Pfizer’s discounted valuation and argued that its patent-cliff concerns may already be reflected in the share price. This value-investing narrative likely contributed to buying interest. Pfizer Valuation and Patent Cliff Analysis

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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