California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,913 shares of the company's stock after selling 131,981 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Citigroup worth $315,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company's stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CFO Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO Capital Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Citigroup's payout ratio is 25.92%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $158.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore set a $143.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

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