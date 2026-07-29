California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 107,627 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 107,627 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Charles Schwab worth $244,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Planned $20 billion share repurchase: Charles Schwab reportedly plans to buy back $20 billion of its stock, a substantial capital-allocation commitment that could reduce shares outstanding, support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and cash-generation outlook. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Charles Schwab reportedly plans to buy back $20 billion of its stock, a substantial capital-allocation commitment that could reduce shares outstanding, support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and cash-generation outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to favor SCHW as a growth stock: Charles Schwab was included among analysts’ preferred growth names, reflecting confidence in demand trends and longer-term catalysts. The view is consistent with the company’s latest quarterly performance, which included earnings and revenue above consensus and 20.9% year-over-year revenue growth. Best Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

Charles Schwab was included among analysts’ preferred growth names, reflecting confidence in demand trends and longer-term catalysts. The view is consistent with the company’s latest quarterly performance, which included earnings and revenue above consensus and 20.9% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Retail investor sentiment is improving: Schwab executive James Kostulias said bullishness among retail traders is rising. Greater investor participation and trading activity could support Schwab’s brokerage-related revenue and asset-gathering trends. Charles Schwab executive discusses rising retail bullishness

Schwab executive James Kostulias said bullishness among retail traders is rising. Greater investor participation and trading activity could support Schwab’s brokerage-related revenue and asset-gathering trends. Positive Sentiment: Potential cryptocurrency-regulation tailwind: Schwab reportedly backed the CLARITY Act ahead of an August deadline. Clearer digital-asset rules could help established financial firms expand crypto-related products and services, although the legislation remains subject to the legislative process. Charles Schwab backs the CLARITY Act

Schwab reportedly backed the CLARITY Act ahead of an August deadline. Clearer digital-asset rules could help established financial firms expand crypto-related products and services, although the legislation remains subject to the legislative process. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary highlighting “three big reasons” to favor SCHW and a report on billionaire investor Andreas Halvorsen’s holdings add to positive market attention, but these opinions are not new company fundamentals or formal analyst actions. Three big reasons to favor Charles Schwab Andreas Halvorsen’s top picks

Commentary highlighting “three big reasons” to favor SCHW and a report on billionaire investor Andreas Halvorsen’s holdings add to positive market attention, but these opinions are not new company fundamentals or formal analyst actions. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares, including General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III and executives Jonathan S. Beatty and Nigel J. Murtagh. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their significance as a bearish signal, but they may still create limited investor caution.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 4,053 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $422,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,204.08. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 6,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $709,312.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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