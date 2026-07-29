California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,755 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,113 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Intuit worth $182,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $462.39.

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Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit benefited from renewed investor interest in enterprise software after software stocks outperformed semiconductor shares. Separately, Intuit’s AI initiatives and use of automation to improve efficiency could support its long-term competitive position. Software Is Beating Chips for Once

Intuit benefited from renewed investor interest in enterprise software after software stocks outperformed semiconductor shares. Separately, Intuit’s AI initiatives and use of automation to improve efficiency could support its long-term competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally falling on September 8 or September 9, 2026. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add uncertainty and potential litigation costs. Pomerantz Class Action Announcement

Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally falling on September 8 or September 9, 2026. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add uncertainty and potential litigation costs. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Intuit overstated the sustainability and growth of its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, while failing to disclose increased competition, pricing pressure and customer losses. Plaintiffs claim these issues contributed to a stock decline of more than 20% after the market reassessed Intuit’s outlook. Intuit Securities Class Action Allegations

The lawsuits allege that Intuit overstated the sustainability and growth of its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, while failing to disclose increased competition, pricing pressure and customer losses. Plaintiffs claim these issues contributed to a stock decline of more than 20% after the market reassessed Intuit’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded INTU to Hold from Buy, citing a near-term catalyst path that is skewed more negatively than positively and could limit a recovery in the shares. Investors also remain concerned about AI-driven disruption and earnings pressure. TD Cowen Downgrades Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $312.99 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.92 and a 200 day moving average of $387.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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