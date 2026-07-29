California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,539 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,227 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 13,539 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of S&P Global worth $201,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,398,991,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $702,911,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 858.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,544 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,256.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $755,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,688,643 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $718,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,990 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter performance: S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, above the $4.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $4.15 billion versus expectations of $4.12 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, supported by strong performance in Ratings and Indices, which also helped margins, profit and cash flow. S&P Global Q2 Earnings Beat on Ratings & Indices Strength

S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, above the $4.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $4.15 billion versus expectations of $4.12 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, supported by strong performance in Ratings and Indices, which also helped margins, profit and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Capital return and segment outlook: Management anticipates more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases and raised its outlook for the Ratings and Indices businesses. These actions may support per-share earnings and signal confidence in the company’s core franchises. S&P Global anticipates adjusted EPS and buybacks

Management anticipates more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases and raised its outlook for the Ratings and Indices businesses. These actions may support per-share earnings and signal confidence in the company’s core franchises. Positive Sentiment: Expansion into growth markets: S&P Global agreed to acquire majority stakes in Agusto & Company, expanding its Ratings presence across African debt markets, and datacenterHawk, adding asset-level data on data centers, fiber networks and infrastructure. The deals could broaden the company’s data and market-intelligence offerings, although their near-term financial contribution was not specified. Agusto acquisition datacenterHawk acquisition

S&P Global agreed to acquire majority stakes in Agusto & Company, expanding its Ratings presence across African debt markets, and datacenterHawk, adding asset-level data on data centers, fiber networks and infrastructure. The deals could broaden the company’s data and market-intelligence offerings, although their near-term financial contribution was not specified. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic data focus: The company’s Orbit presentation emphasized capital flows, risk analysis and data opportunities, including infrastructure and energy markets. This reinforces S&P Global’s longer-term strategy but provides limited immediate earnings impact. Orbit presentation transcript

The company’s Orbit presentation emphasized capital flows, risk analysis and data opportunities, including infrastructure and energy markets. This reinforces S&P Global’s longer-term strategy but provides limited immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed relative to estimates: S&P Global issued adjusted EPS guidance of $17.50–$17.75, below the cited consensus estimate of $18.98. The lower-than-expected outlook outweighed the quarterly beat and became the main reason for the negative stock reaction. Results also included adjustments related to the Mobility spinoff, adding complexity to comparisons. S&P Global second-quarter results

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $423.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.95. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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