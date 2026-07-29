California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 172,120 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,888,990 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 172,120 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Intel worth $304,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intel from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.93.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and analyst support: Intel’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of approximately $16.1 billion and year-over-year growth of more than 25%. Bank of America reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $160 price target, while other analysts raised fair-value estimates following stronger AI-related server CPU demand. Intel Stock Is Falling Tuesday: What's Going On

Intel’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of approximately $16.1 billion and year-over-year growth of more than 25%. Bank of America reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $160 price target, while other analysts raised fair-value estimates following stronger AI-related server CPU demand. Positive Sentiment: Improving data-center economics: Wells Fargo reported that Intel’s server pricing power and data-center gross margins have improved, supporting the view that AI infrastructure demand is strengthening the company’s core CPU business. Intel's Server Pricing Power Shows Sharp Improvement

Wells Fargo reported that Intel’s server pricing power and data-center gross margins have improved, supporting the view that AI infrastructure demand is strengthening the company’s core CPU business. Positive Sentiment: Foundry and packaging progress: Intel’s planned collaboration with Lens Technology on glass-substrate packaging could improve power efficiency and performance for AI and next-generation chips. The company also recently added Fortinet as a foundry customer, offering potential long-term support for its manufacturing turnaround. Can Intel's Advanced Packaging Tie-Up With Lens Technology Aid Shares?

Intel’s planned collaboration with Lens Technology on glass-substrate packaging could improve power efficiency and performance for AI and next-generation chips. The company also recently added Fortinet as a foundry customer, offering potential long-term support for its manufacturing turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Execution remains the key test: Intel plans to increase capital spending above $20 billion in 2026, with even higher spending expected in 2027 to expand foundry capacity. Investors must weigh the potential benefits against the financial demands and risks of executing the turnaround. Intel’s Capex Plans Offer a Quiet Positive for the Foundry Business

Intel plans to increase capital spending above $20 billion in 2026, with even higher spending expected in 2027 to expand foundry capacity. Investors must weigh the potential benefits against the financial demands and risks of executing the turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide risk aversion: Chip stocks are retreating amid fears that AI-related valuations have become excessive, rising costs may limit returns on AI investment, and competition from China is intensifying. Intel is being sold alongside AMD, Marvell, Micron and ASML, while investors are concentrating more heavily on Nvidia. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks are retreating amid fears that AI-related valuations have become excessive, rising costs may limit returns on AI investment, and competition from China is intensifying. Intel is being sold alongside AMD, Marvell, Micron and ASML, while investors are concentrating more heavily on Nvidia. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking concerns: After a major rally earlier in 2026, investors are questioning whether Intel’s recovery is already priced in. Concerns about elevated valuation, potential Federal Reserve surprises and the timing of earnings growth are encouraging profit-taking despite the strong quarter.

Intel Stock Down 5.9%

INTC stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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