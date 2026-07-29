California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,689 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,622 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,689 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of California State Teachers Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,117,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maseco LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,222.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,144.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,041.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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