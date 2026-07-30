California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,959 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,431 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of L3Harris Technologies worth $103,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,410,806 shares of the company's stock worth $6,872,710,000 after purchasing an additional 190,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,645,419 shares of the company's stock worth $3,418,747,000 after buying an additional 329,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,919,368 shares of the company's stock worth $2,618,459,000 after buying an additional 141,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,146,713 shares of the company's stock worth $1,505,444,000 after acquiring an additional 106,430 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,318,020 shares of the company's stock worth $974,072,000 after acquiring an additional 124,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.92 and a 200-day moving average of $328.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $267.25 and a 12 month high of $379.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.33. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. L3Harris Technologies's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

More L3Harris Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profit and revenue exceeded expectations. L3Harris reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.13, above the $2.80 consensus and up from $2.78 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8% to $5.9 billion, while operating margin improved to 11.1%. L3Harris Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

L3Harris reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.13, above the $2.80 consensus and up from $2.78 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8% to $5.9 billion, while operating margin improved to 11.1%. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance was raised. L3Harris now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $11.80 to $12.00, 40 cents higher than its prior outlook and above the approximately $11.67 analyst consensus. L3Harris Raises Guidance on Higher Profit, Revenue

L3Harris now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $11.80 to $12.00, 40 cents higher than its prior outlook and above the approximately $11.67 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and cash generation strengthened. Orders totaled $7.3 billion, producing a 1.2-times book-to-bill ratio and lifting backlog to a record $42 billion. Operating cash flow increased 37% to $879 million, while free cash flow rose 37% to $771 million. L3Harris Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Orders totaled $7.3 billion, producing a 1.2-times book-to-bill ratio and lifting backlog to a record $42 billion. Operating cash flow increased 37% to $879 million, while free cash flow rose 37% to $771 million. Positive Sentiment: Long-term missile-production agreements add visibility. Seven-year deals to expand Patriot and THAAD missile output could support future defense revenue and backlog. L3Harris Signs Deals to Expand Missile Output

Seven-year deals to expand Patriot and THAAD missile output could support future defense revenue and backlog. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance was less compelling than the EPS increase. The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $23.2 billion to $23.7 billion, with the midpoint roughly matching the $23.5 billion consensus estimate. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus view. Analyst Consensus Recommendation

The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $23.2 billion to $23.7 billion, with the midpoint roughly matching the $23.5 billion consensus estimate. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus view. Negative Sentiment: Investors may have been expecting an even stronger outlook. Although earnings guidance increased, revenue guidance did not materially exceed expectations. L3Harris also trades at a relatively high earnings multiple, leaving the stock vulnerable to selling when results are viewed as merely meeting elevated expectations.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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