California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,870 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,278 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $113,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the software maker's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $333.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $262.75 and a one year high of $416.69. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.070 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $10,377,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,519 shares in the company, valued at $105,210,385. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,495,126. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 157,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,272,277 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cadence reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share , above the $2.05 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.58 billion , up 24.2% year over year and broadly in line with expectations. Cadence Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, 2026 Revenue Outlook Raised

Cadence reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $2.05 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately , up 24.2% year over year and broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook, including full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $8.05 to $8.15 , and indicated roughly 19% revenue growth. A record $8.1 billion backlog provides visibility into future results. Cadence signals 19 percent 2026 revenue growth

Management raised its 2026 outlook, including full-year adjusted EPS guidance of , and indicated roughly 19% revenue growth. A record provides visibility into future results. Positive Sentiment: Demand for Cadence’s electronic-design automation tools is broadening as customers develop AI and “agentic AI” systems, increasing usage of core design software and supporting growth across the company’s portfolio. Cadence rises after Q2 beat

Demand for Cadence’s electronic-design automation tools is broadening as customers develop AI and “agentic AI” systems, increasing usage of core design software and supporting growth across the company’s portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets to $420, including Bank of America, Rosenblatt Securities and Robert W. Baird, while maintaining positive ratings. Needham reaffirmed its buy rating. Analyst price-target changes

Several analysts raised their price targets to $420, including Bank of America, Rosenblatt Securities and Robert W. Baird, while maintaining positive ratings. Needham reaffirmed its buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its target to $349 but retained a neutral rating, suggesting more limited near-term upside than other analysts. Piper Sandler rating update

Piper Sandler raised its target to $349 but retained a neutral rating, suggesting more limited near-term upside than other analysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong fundamentals, CDNS trades at a high valuation—about 66 times earnings and a PEG ratio near 4—leaving the stock vulnerable to profit-taking or a “sell-the-news” reaction after its results and rally. Its shares are also below the 50-day moving average, indicating continued near-term technical pressure.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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