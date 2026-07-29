California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,940 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 23,871 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $204,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $294.48 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $315.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business's fifty day moving average price is $276.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.The firm's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern submitted additional customer protections to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), including expanded gateway pricing and temporary access to competing rail service if performance deteriorates. The commitments are intended to address shipper concerns and improve the merger’s chances of regulatory approval. Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern add new customer protections as STB merger review advances

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern submitted additional customer protections to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), including expanded gateway pricing and temporary access to competing rail service if performance deteriorates. The commitments are intended to address shipper concerns and improve the merger’s chances of regulatory approval. Positive Sentiment: Canadian National reportedly will not oppose the transaction under the revised arrangement, which would give CN access to certain shipper facilities facing fewer Class I railroad options. Reduced opposition may help the regulatory review advance. Canadian National won’t fight UP-NS merger under new deal

Canadian National reportedly will not oppose the transaction under the revised arrangement, which would give CN access to certain shipper facilities facing fewer Class I railroad options. Reduced opposition may help the regulatory review advance. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its Union Pacific price target to $344 from $311 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Baird raises Union Pacific price target

Robert W. Baird raised its Union Pacific price target to $344 from $311 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity and recent analyst commentary point to continued investor interest in Union Pacific’s service-led growth strategy, margin improvement potential and standalone earnings prospects.

Unusual options activity and recent analyst commentary point to continued investor interest in Union Pacific’s service-led growth strategy, margin improvement potential and standalone earnings prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, providing fundamental support for the stock, although valuation remains elevated at roughly 24 times earnings.

Union Pacific’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, providing fundamental support for the stock, although valuation remains elevated at roughly 24 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: The merger remains subject to STB approval, and the new customer guarantees could increase execution obligations and limit some of the anticipated financial benefits. Investors are also comparing UNP’s operating growth with Norfolk Southern’s more event-driven merger valuation, contributing to near-term uncertainty. Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern file supplemental information to STB on merger

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here