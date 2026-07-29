California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,738 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 35,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Prologis worth $187,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:PLD opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.Prologis's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore set a $135.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.81.

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About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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