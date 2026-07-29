California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,811 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 16,037 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $281,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,927,815. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE TMO opened at $577.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $498.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.27 and a 52 week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore set a $570.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $617.14.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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