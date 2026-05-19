Calix, Inc $CALX Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) by 167.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,867 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the quarter. Calix accounts for approximately 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Calix worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,409,729 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $86,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Calix by 214.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,426 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 868,987 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 747,139 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 684,096 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $41,983,000 after purchasing an additional 392,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Calix by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 659,463 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $40,471,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,644,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,127,572.88. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Research cut shares of Calix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Calix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CALX

Calix Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Calix stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. Calix, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.50 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company's revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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