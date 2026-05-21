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Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 2,552 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Mastercard logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Callahan Advisors LLC increased its Mastercard stake by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, buying 2,552 shares and bringing its total holdings to 33,529 shares valued at about $19.1 million.
  • Mastercard recently reported strong quarterly results, beating analysts’ expectations with EPS of $4.60 and revenue of $8.40 billion, while revenue rose 15.8% year over year.
  • Sentiment around the stock is mixed: analysts still rate Mastercard a Buy on average, but Berkshire Hathaway’s exit and some valuation comparisons favoring Visa could weigh on investor sentiment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,529 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $498.59 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $502.08 and its 200 day moving average is $530.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $440.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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