Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,656,000 after acquiring an additional 750,415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Clorox by 6,907.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,593,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Clorox by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,564,000 after acquiring an additional 439,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $135.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. Clorox's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Trending Headlines about Clorox

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Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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