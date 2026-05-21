Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 834.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 559 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,024.61 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $446.50 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $970.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $785.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on GE Vernova’s role in the AI power buildout, pointing to surging electrification demand, an expanding backlog, and grid modernization opportunities that could support future revenue growth. Can GE Vernova Benefit From the Global Grid Modernization Boom?

Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on GE Vernova’s role in the AI power buildout, pointing to surging electrification demand, an expanding backlog, and grid modernization opportunities that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing financial stability and returning cash to shareholders, though the yield remains modest. GE Vernova Declares Third Quarter 2026 Dividend

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing financial stability and returning cash to shareholders, though the yield remains modest. Neutral Sentiment: SeQent and Velotic expanded their partnership to support real-time alarm notification across Proficy software, including products formerly part of GE Vernova’s manufacturing software business; this is more of an ecosystem update than a direct earnings driver. SeQent and Velotic Deepen Long-Standing Partnership...

SeQent and Velotic expanded their partnership to support real-time alarm notification across Proficy software, including products formerly part of GE Vernova’s manufacturing software business; this is more of an ecosystem update than a direct earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including a sale by CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin, may create some caution, though the transaction appears relatively limited compared with the company’s overall valuation and recent bullish operating narrative. GE Vernova NYSE: GEV CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin Sells 2,333 Shares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

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