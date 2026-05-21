Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 58,974 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,237 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 58,974 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T unveiled a large $19 billion California network investment plan, signaling long-term growth in fiber and wireless services and reinforcing its infrastructure upgrade strategy. AT&T Makes $19 Billion Commitment to Bring High-Speed Connectivity to California

AT&T unveiled a large $19 billion California network investment plan, signaling long-term growth in fiber and wireless services and reinforcing its infrastructure upgrade strategy. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its outperform rating and kept a $31 price target , suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. AT&T rating reaffirmed by RBC

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating and kept a , suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber was ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for the fourth straight year, which may support subscriber growth and lower churn. Four Years at #1: AT&T Fiber Customers Are the Happiest

AT&T Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:T opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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