Callodine Capital Management LP Takes $6.14 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 576,249 shares of the travel company's stock, valued at approximately $6,143,000. Callodine Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 64,053 shares of the travel company's stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,887 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,812 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,011 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company's stock.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 137.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,070.80. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

Further Reading

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