Cambient Family Office LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Cambient Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,812 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $332.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The firm has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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