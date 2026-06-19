Cambient Family Office LLC Invests $14.67 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,533 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Cambient Family Office LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,767,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.5%

JPM stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $272.11 and a 52 week high of $338.09. The company has a market capitalization of $871.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $308.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s latest earnings showed a solid beat on both profit and revenue, with strong year-over-year growth, reinforcing the bank’s underlying earnings power and supporting the long-term bull case for JPM .

JPMorgan’s latest earnings showed a solid beat on both profit and revenue, with strong year-over-year growth, reinforcing the bank’s underlying earnings power and supporting the long-term bull case for . Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Asset Management and Chase are still leaning into growth initiatives, including a wider European digital banking push and a new public/private model portfolio partnership with Morningstar, which could expand fee and retail banking opportunities over time. JPMorgan Chase Expands Chase Digital Bank Across Europe In Five Year Push

JPMorgan Asset Management and Chase are still leaning into growth initiatives, including a wider European digital banking push and a new public/private model portfolio partnership with Morningstar, which could expand fee and retail banking opportunities over time. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary remains constructive on banks, with analysts noting that a higher-rate environment could boost net interest income for lenders like JPM , and that investors have been rotating into financials. Fed Holds Rates But Signals Hike: Key Takeaways for Bank Investors

Some market commentary remains constructive on banks, with analysts noting that a higher-rate environment could boost net interest income for lenders like , and that investors have been rotating into financials. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan also tapped insider Ben Walter to lead its workplace solutions unit, a management update that looks incremental rather than stock-moving. JPMorgan taps Walter to lead workplace solutions unit as La Padula heads to IRS

JPMorgan also tapped insider Ben Walter to lead its workplace solutions unit, a management update that looks incremental rather than stock-moving. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines simply reflect JPMorgan’s broader market influence, including its views on equities, European stocks, and crypto mining, but these are not direct catalysts for the bank’s shares.

Several headlines simply reflect JPMorgan’s broader market influence, including its views on equities, European stocks, and crypto mining, but these are not direct catalysts for the bank’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Macro concerns are weighing on the stock, including renewed worries that the Fed could keep rates elevated or even hike, which can pressure funding costs, credit quality, and securities valuations for banks like JPM .

Macro concerns are weighing on the stock, including renewed worries that the Fed could keep rates elevated or even hike, which can pressure funding costs, credit quality, and securities valuations for banks like . Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan also reportedly restricted Anthropic’s Claude AI access for Hong Kong staff, highlighting tighter governance and geopolitical scrutiny around AI use in sensitive markets. JPMorgan Chase cuts off Anthropic access for its Hong Kong staff, FT reports

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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