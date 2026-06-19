Cambient Family Office LLC Invests $3.08 Million in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,780 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $222.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $203.40 and a one year high of $293.06. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.69.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here