Cambient Family Office LLC Invests $5.14 Million in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,584 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 107.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $308.62 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The stock has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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