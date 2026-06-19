Cambient Family Office LLC Invests $5.65 Million in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000. McDonald's makes up 0.8% of Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Bauman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $279.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.85 and a one year high of $341.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $287.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.99.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

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McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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