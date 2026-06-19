Cambient Family Office LLC Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,012 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Spinecap SAS acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $11,347,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $455.51 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.23 and a 200-day moving average of $462.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here