Cambient Family Office LLC Makes New $560,000 Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 115.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research upped their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $389.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.75 and a 200 day moving average of $241.57. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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