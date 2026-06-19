Cambient Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,147 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,804 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $104,774,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $75,412,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,129 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $136,859,000 after acquiring an additional 384,985 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364,442 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $277,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $150,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,157,120. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,044 shares of company stock valued at $26,022,722. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $287.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.98. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 235.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report).

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