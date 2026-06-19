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Cambient Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,609 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cambient Family Office LLC opened a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter, buying 1,609 shares valued at about $1.05 million.
  • Institutional interest in GE Vernova remains active, with several other firms adding modestly to their stakes in the company in recent filings.
  • The stock has been supported by a series of bullish catalysts, including an upgrade to “strong-buy,” a deal to help rebuild Venezuela’s power grid, and a sustainability report highlighting progress in clean-energy and grid expansion initiatives.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GE Vernova.

Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in GE Vernova by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,111.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.04 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,019.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $845.99.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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