Cambient Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 2,540 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,540 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. WealthPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 34,236 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.90. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Negative Sentiment: IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector.

IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares.

Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst.

IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today.

Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today. Positive Sentiment: Separately, IBM Maximo Application Suite was used in a successful SaaS migration for a major Asia-Pacific resort operator, showing continued enterprise adoption of IBM software. Sedin Technologies Completes IBM Maximo Application Suite SaaS Migration for Major Asia-Pacific Resort Operator Across Five Properties

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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