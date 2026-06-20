Cambient Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 260,781 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 260,781 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $48,636,000. NVIDIA comprises about 6.9% of Cambient Family Office LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $5,928,000. Bauman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.90 and a 200-day moving average of $192.38. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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