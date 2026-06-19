Cambient Family Office LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Phillip Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

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Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's 50-day moving average price is $402.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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