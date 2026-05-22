Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $233,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Broadcom by 499.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after buying an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,586 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,488,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $924,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $414.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.18 and a 1 year high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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