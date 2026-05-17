Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 33,480 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,960 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $105,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock worth $15,462,541,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock worth $3,510,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock worth $2,543,839,000 after acquiring an additional 189,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock worth $1,691,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,941 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:PG opened at $141.68 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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