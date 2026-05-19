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Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $23.10 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Thermo Fisher Scientific logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reduced its Thermo Fisher Scientific stake by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, though it still held 39,872 shares worth about $23.1 million at the end of the period.
  • Thermo Fisher reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with earnings per share of $5.44 versus $5.25 expected and revenue of $11.01 billion, up 6.2% year over year. The company also issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 24.64 to 25.12.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive despite some lower price targets: the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus with a $616.10 average price target, and Thermo Fisher recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.47 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,872 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,863 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 6,583 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $616.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:TMO opened at $442.16 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $484.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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