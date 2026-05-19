Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $25.51 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,285 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $25,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Trading Down 6.8%

GLW opened at $178.74 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $157.10 and its 200-day moving average is $120.55. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 170,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,148,435 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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