Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $34.38 Million Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,007 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $34,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $201.49 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $247.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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