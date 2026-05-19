Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $24,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

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Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML announced a partnership with Tata Electronics tied to India’s $11 billion Dholera 300mm fab, expanding ASML’s footprint in a major new semiconductor market and creating a potential pipeline for future DUV-to-EUV tool sales. ASML Expands Globally, Joins Tata for India Semiconductor Hub

ASML announced a partnership with Tata Electronics tied to India’s $11 billion Dholera 300mm fab, expanding ASML’s footprint in a major new semiconductor market and creating a potential pipeline for future DUV-to-EUV tool sales. Positive Sentiment: ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, which signals continued capital return to shareholders and can help cushion the stock. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, which signals continued capital return to shareholders and can help cushion the stock. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlighted Wall Street’s generally bullish view on ASML, but it did not include a new rating change or fresh earnings update, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term stock driver. Is It Worth Investing in ASML Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

ASML Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,472.39 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,603.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,416.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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