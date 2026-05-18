Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,172 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,444 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 10,172 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.9% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0%

DIS opened at $102.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here