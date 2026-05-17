Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,723 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 11,273 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $223,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $422.24 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 387.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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