Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 46,882 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 384.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 214,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 558.0% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,671 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $235,011.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,331.20. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.50 target price on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Camden Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.91.

Read Our Latest Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.77%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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